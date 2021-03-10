EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $1.62. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -143.44 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

