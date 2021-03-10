Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the February 11th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPAZ traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,802. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit