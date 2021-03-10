Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the February 11th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPAZ traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,802. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Epazz alerts:

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.