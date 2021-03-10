Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 5.7%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97. 1,008,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 867,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $915.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $11,335,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Epizyme by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,758 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $7,943,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP grew its holdings in Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

