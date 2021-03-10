Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.40

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 52326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.