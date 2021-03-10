Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for inTEST Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

INTT stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of 510.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

