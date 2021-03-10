Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VSE Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

VSE stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 310.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.