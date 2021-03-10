ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPIX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $970.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

