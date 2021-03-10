Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.78. 250,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 327,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.31 million, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

