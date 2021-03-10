Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $11.83 or 0.00022122 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.84 or 0.03348530 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.