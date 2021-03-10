Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.19 Million

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $618.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $607.26 million to $625.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $583.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $69,988,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

