Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.