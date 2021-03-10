Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 7,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,970. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Earnings History for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

