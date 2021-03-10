Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,784,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

