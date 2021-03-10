Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Macquarie

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Macquarie from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

