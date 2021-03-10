EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.

EVI opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $406.86 million, a PE ratio of 664.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

