Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

