Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 239,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 112,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

