Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.51

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.51 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 6900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

FERGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.