Financial Analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 7 0 2.70 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $87.63, suggesting a potential upside of 52.10%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Franklin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 5.62 $473.17 million $0.97 59.39 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

