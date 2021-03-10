Financial Analysis: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 5.90 $10.72 million $0.23 26.91

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Foresight Autonomous and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.59%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -90.36% -78.13% Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27%

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Foresight Autonomous on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. to develop and market QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

