Financial Contrast: Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) versus Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alps Alpine and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China 19.64% 10.19% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alps Alpine and Agricultural Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Alpine $7.44 billion 0.38 -$36.87 million ($0.08) -341.75 Agricultural Bank of China $134.32 billion 1.07 $30.69 billion N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alps Alpine and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Alpine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Alps Alpine pays out -325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Alps Alpine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication products. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer and EHII (energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT) markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, rotary sensors, aspherical glass lense, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules, as well as compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone system. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, automotive and LTE modules, and engine start switches, as well as stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, smartphone app, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides information systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 23,149 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Hanoi, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

