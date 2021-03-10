Financial Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beam Global and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Microchip Technology 0 6 19 1 2.81

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.78%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $144.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Microchip Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 42.72 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -37.09 Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 6.98 $570.60 million $5.18 26.40

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% Microchip Technology 11.62% 25.02% 8.05%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Beam Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

