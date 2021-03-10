Financial Contrast: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NuVasive and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.76 $65.23 million $2.47 25.41 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.68 $560,000.00 $0.01 352.00

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuVasive and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 2 7 7 0 2.31 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $61.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.48%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -0.84% 8.00% 3.06% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprises products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and Precice, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

