Financial Survey: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51% Mimecast 3.44% 7.27% 2.43%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlassian and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79 Mimecast 1 5 14 0 2.65

Atlassian currently has a consensus target price of $237.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Mimecast has a consensus target price of $53.11, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Mimecast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Atlassian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and Mimecast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 18.29 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,718.62 Mimecast $426.96 million 6.10 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Mimecast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Risk & Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mimecast beats Atlassian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, including Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Privacy Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it provides Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations to support Canadian and global customers. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

