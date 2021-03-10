First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

