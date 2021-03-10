First Horizon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

