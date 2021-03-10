First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $110,355.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FSLR opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,429 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

