First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

