Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 10.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $24.44. 21,345,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 19,000,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $16,115,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit