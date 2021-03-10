Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 10.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $24.44. 21,345,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 19,000,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $16,115,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

