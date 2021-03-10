Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $229.30 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.24 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.52 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.