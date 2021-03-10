Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.60. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 598,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,653. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

