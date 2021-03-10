FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,296 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $216,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,660 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

