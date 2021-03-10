Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.52.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $347,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.