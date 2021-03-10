FOAM (FOAM) Trading 106.9% Higher This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $159,156.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 106.9% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,873,720 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

