Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 18,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $176.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,918,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

