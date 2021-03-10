Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (FVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

TSE FVI opened at C$8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.30. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.