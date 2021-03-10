Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

