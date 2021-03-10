Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
