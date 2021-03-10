Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 187,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,251,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,788,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

