Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $6.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRHLF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,038. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

