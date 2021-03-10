Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

