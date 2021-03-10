Fundamenta Price Tops $0.67 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $492,875.92 and $2.74 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00498621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00532151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00075424 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,211,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,341 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.