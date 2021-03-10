Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.56

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 25298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

