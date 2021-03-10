FY2021 EPS Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $128,106,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

