FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VG)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Earnings History and Estimates for Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit