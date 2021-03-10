FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

KDMN opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $838.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kadmon by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

