Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 15th (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GHACU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 15th. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

