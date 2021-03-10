General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $17.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NYSE:GE opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

