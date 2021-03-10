Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

