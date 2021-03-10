Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

