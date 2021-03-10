Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.01 million, a P/E ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

